Getty Image

Buddy Hield got ejected from the Pelicans game against the Kings on Sunday night for an old school Ric Flair low blow delivered to poor DeMarcus Cousins, who was just trying to set a screen.

It was stunning to see happen because of how obvious it was, and upon review it was even clearer that there was intent to the action and Hield got rightfully tossed. It’s a terrible action anywhere, especially in the course of play on the basketball court, and hopefully Hield never tries it again.