Anthony Davis Wondered If The Pelicans Had His Back Amid Celtics Trade Rumors

#NBA Jumpstart #Boston Celtics
12.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis wants to make it work with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he knows all about the rumors. Even after the team traded to acquire DeMarcus Cousins and help the Pels make a playoff push this season, there’s still considerable pressure on Davis in New Orleans to make a big leap forward with the franchise.

Davis and Cousins have gotten better together this season, and the Pels are currently in line to make a playoff push. The All-Star forward was featured in a long profile by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and recalled the trade rumors that have dogged him the last season or so, namely that the Boston Celtics are very interested in acquiring his services.

Perhaps the most telling part of the piece is where Davis openly wonders if the Pelicans are committed to keeping him in New Orleans, or if any NBA team can be trusted to do right by their stars.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTHONY DAVISBOSTON CELTICSNBA JumpstartNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

