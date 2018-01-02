Anthony Davis Dunked So Hard He Literally Broke Ron Baker’s Face

#New York Knicks
01.02.18 3 hours ago

Ron Baker on Instagram

Anthony Davis dunked on Ron Baker so hard that the New York Knicks guard had to poke fun at it on Instagram the next day. But as it turns out, that dunk did more to Baker than give him a black eye and a massively bruised ego.

The Knicks announced on Tuesday that Baker will miss some time due to injuries he suffered when he went flying trying to keep Davis from the rim on Saturday night. Baker said on Instagram on Sunday that he got three stitches after he fell to the floor after Davis’ dunk. But New York ruled Baker out of its game on Tuesday against the Spurs after the team revealed he broke an orbital bone during the play.

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW YORK KNICKSRon Baker

