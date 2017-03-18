Anthony Davis Named His All-Time Kentucky Starting Five

Getty Image

Kentucky is very good at basketball and that is especially true in the John Calipari era. The Wildcats are one of the nation’s “blue blood” programs and, while that extends to well before Calipari arrived, Kentucky has taken things to another level during his tenure.

While there would be heated discussion as to who the best player is that Calipari has mentored while in Lexington, Anthony Davis is on the short list and the former No. 1 overall pick weighed in on who he would choose for Kentucky’s all-time starting five.

It should be noted that Davis’ list did not go back very far. Names like Jamal Mashburn, Dan Issel, Antoine Walker, Ralph Beard and Cliff Hagan would garner legitimate consideration but, to be fair, Davis could simply be listing his quintet from a pool of players that are still active in the NBA.