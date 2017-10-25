Anthony Davis Needs An MRI After Suffering A Knee Injury Against Portland

10.24.17 53 mins ago

The New Orleans Pelicans received some bad news on Tuesday night during their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. About midway through the first quarter, Anthony Davis suffered a knee injury while setting a screen on Damian Lillard that caused him to leave the game and head back into the locker room.

While it looked like a pretty standard screen, Lillard’s knee and Davis’ knee bumped into one another. It wasn’t anything malicious, but it was bad enough that it caused Davis some discomfort.

After this happened, Davis went into the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis will need to get an MRI on his knee to figure out what happened.

