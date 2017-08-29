Anthony Davis Beat Out Draymond Green For The Top Power Forward Spot In ‘NBA 2K18’

08.29.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis put up a big number this summer when his NBA 2K18 player ranking was revealed by 2K Sports. But now we know he’s officially atop the list of power forwards in the game.

The extensive run-up to the video game’s annual release has included a number of surprises and bonuses like all-time teams and even the voices of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. We’ve even seen a bit of gameplay from a GameStop expo.

The latest bit of excitement has been the reveal of the top 10 centers in the game and, most recently, power forwards. Davis’ 94 beat out Golden State’s Draymond Green’s 88 for the top spot. In fact, there’s a pretty significant drop off after AD top ranking: three 87s — Paul Milsap, Blake Griffin and Kevin Love — round out the top five.

