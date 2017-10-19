Anthony Davis Has Reportedly Agreed To A Shoe Contract Extension With Nike

#NBA Tipoff #Nike
10.19.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis has had his marketability on his mind since college, when the then Kentucky Wildcat insisted on keeping his unibrow intact in order to make him immediately recognizable and give him a clever nickname, “The Brow.” Now, entering his sixth season in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, the star big man is continuing to push his brand forward.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Davis, who signed with Nike out of college, quietly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the sneaker giant ahead of this season. On Wednesday night, Davis took to the court in his player exclusive Air Max Dominate that, as DePaula points out, features a custom tongue logo.

