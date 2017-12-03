Anthony Davis Won’t Play Against Portland As The Pelicans Don’t Know The Extent Of His Groin Injury

Associate Editor
12.02.17

Getty Image

Anthony Davis suffered a nasty looking groin injury on Friday night. The New Orleans Pelicans‘ superstar suffered a non-contact injury during the team’s game against the Utah Jazz, which left him rolling around on the ground in serious pain. He eventually had to be helped back into the locker room and did not return to the game.

As it turns out, the injury will hold him out for longer than just part of Friday’s game. New Orleans is on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday, and if they want to take down the Portland Trail Blazers, they will have to do it without Davis.

It’s never great when a player like Davis is on the sidelines. Even worse, the Pelicans aren’t sure how long he’ll be out. The team hasn’t gotten much of a read on what’s wrong with Davis’ groin, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, they won’t know until he gets back to New Orleans on Sunday.

