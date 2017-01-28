@antdavis23 giving fans a true @NBA experience at #Pelicans Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day at our facility! 😂😂😂 A video posted by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

It is hard to score on Anthony Davis. NBA players know this – when they try to score at the rim against the Pelicans and The Brow is there, odds are their plan is going to fail. It’s not because they’re bad at basketball or anything, it is that Davis is really good at protecting the rim.

So you would think that some dude in a hat and jeans would understand that if you’re gonna try and score on AD, you better be ready for a challenge. During an event that the Pelicans held for season ticket holders, Davis was just chilling out while fans were shooting on a rim. One person decided to bring some weak stuff into the paint. Davis, being a shot blocker, decided to punish the poor guy by swatting the basketball like it was the easiest thing on earth.

The best part came after, when Davis just looked at the fan with a blank, expressionless face. If anything, Davis’ face was asking “why did you think that was a good idea?”

Listen, Pelicans season ticket holder. Davis did this to Tim Duncan during The Big Fundamental’s retirement campaign. There is no reason to think that he was going to take this easy on you just because you paid money for Pelicans tickets.