Just before the trade deadline this week, Anthony Morrow was part of a multi-player deal that sent him and Thunder teammates Joffrey Lauvergne and Cameron Payne to the Bulls in exchange for Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott. Morrow was at the United Center in Chicago on Friday night for their game against the Suns but didn’t play.

Apparently, the three-point specialist had chosen to wear the No. 1 for his uniform, which, of course, was Derrick Rose’s old jersey number, but quickly changed his mind after reporters warned him about potential backlash from fans.