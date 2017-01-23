Instagram/@packershoes

The Seinfeld sneaker market has long been an untapped goldmine, but not anymore thanks to Packer Shoes in New Jersey and Asics.

Packer Shoes posted to Instagram on Monday, teasing a collaboration with Asics that is inspired by George Costanza’s GORE-TEX coat from “The Dinner Party” episode of Seinfeld. The Gel-Lyte V collaboration project is orange suede with a black leather layer on the back and the teaser photo was even taken in front of Tom’s Restaurant, which was the setting for the coffee shop in the show.

Just from the teaser photo of the back half of the shoes, these look amazing, and I can’t wait to see what the whole thing looks like.The colors are spot on to Costanza’s coat from the show.