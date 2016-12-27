There are plenty of things to like about a game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is very much not one of those things. The two teams played a 55-second sequence of basketball that may go down as the worst 55 seconds of hoops that we’ll see this year. Here is what happened on every possession:

WOLVES: The team just kind of aimlessly threw the ball around before Zach LaVine had to take an awkward layup. He tried to go high off the glass and it barely hit the rim. The ball bounced around for a few seconds before it was corralled by Dwight Howard. HAWKS: Dennis Schröder took the ball up the court on the fast break. He saw Thabo Sefolosha, passed the ball to him, and Sefolosha did this weird thing where he kind of got blocked but kind of lost possession, too. Schröder got the ball back and threw the ball off the backboard. It didn’t hit the rim and Karl-Anthony Towns pulled in the rebound. WOLVES: Towns threw an outlet pass to Shabazz Muhammad. He noticed LaVine was wide open, so he threw up an alley-oop. Somehow, Muhammad threw it to a place that LaVine couldn’t get to and bounced off the backboard and into the careful arms of Paul Millsap. HAWKS: Millsap gave the ball to Schröder, who threw a chest pass right to Kris Dunn, who of course, is not on his team. WOLVES: Dunn got a wide open dunk. Thankfully, he did not mess this up. HAWKS: The ball is inbounded to Schröder, who passes it to Millsap. After taking two dribbles, Millsap fires a pass to one of his teammates, who was sitting on the bench, because he was not in the game.

It was an amazing sequence. When basketball is good, it is capable of reaching incredible highs – take Sunday’s game between Cleveland and Golden State. When it’s bad, though, it has a tendency to be really bad. This was proven on Monday by Atlanta and Minnesota.