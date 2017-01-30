What LeBron Has To Say About The Cavs Losing Streak

The Four-OT Thriller Between The Hawks And The Knicks Gave Us An Absurd Box Score

01.29.17 16 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

There always seems to be one or two absurd, marathon-esque games in the NBA every year. These are the ones that can’t be decided in two overtimes, so they just drag on and on and one team eventually comes out on top.

We got one of those games on Sunday afternoon between Atlanta and New York. The game featured two crazy things: this dunk by Kristaps Porzingis, and four overtimes. In the end, the Hawks came out on top, 142-139, in what was the only four overtime game that we’ve had in the NBA this year.

Like all games that go this long, there were a bunch of fun tidbits out of the box score that were completely absurd. Here are ten of our favorites:

