2016-17 Record: 43-39 (No. 5 seed, lost first round)

Players Added: Luke Babbitt (FA), Marco Belinelli (Trade with CHA), Nicolas Brussino (Waivers), John Collins (Draft), Quinn Cook (FA), Dewayne Dedmon (FA), Tyler Dorsey (Draft), Miles Plumlee (Trade with CHA)

Players Lost: Jose Calderon (FA), Mike Dunleavy Jr. (FA), Tim Hardaway Jr. (FA), Dwight Howard (Trade to CHA), Kris Humphries (FA), Ryan Kelly (FA), Paul Millsap (FA), Thabo Sefolosha (FA)

Projected Team MVP: Dennis Schröder

The jury is (still) out on whether Schröder is a legitimate building block for an upper-tier team in the future. With that said, the young point guard will be asked to shoulder a massive workload for a rebuilding Hawks team this season and he is the best combination of talent and proven production available.

After a season in which he averaged 17.9 points and 6.3 assists before taking another step forward in the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how Schröder builds on that production. On one hand, he will be freed from the offense-clogging shadow of Dwight Howard and the Hawks will deploy more shooting than they did in a post-Kyle Korver world down the stretch of last season. On the flip side, Paul Millsap’s unique talents are out the door and Atlanta’s secondary creation is virtually non-existent.

Dennis Schröder will almost certainly put up big-time counting stats in 2017-2018 and he’ll be Atlanta’s most indispensable offensive piece. Whether that translates into more than that remains to be seen.