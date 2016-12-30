Sneaking Into The Opposing Team’s Huddle Is One Way To Gain An Advantage

An SEC basketball game in late December between two currently unheralded programs isn’t likely to generate a ton of attention unless something wild happens. On Thursday evening, a weird scene transpired that fit that bill and it provided both amusement and bewilderment.

With less than two minutes remaining and his team trailing by a nearly insurmountable 11-point margin, Auburn guard T.J. Dunans decided he would sneak into the huddle of the opposing team. Presumably, this maneuver was designed to gather some valuable intelligence on what the Georgia Bulldogs would be running following a stoppage in play. For a while, Dunans was actually welcomed into the Georgia huddle in hilarious fashion, with two members of the Bulldogs wrapping their arms around him in a fashion normally reserved for teammates.

In (relatively) short order, one of Mark Fox’s assistants ended the dream for Dunans in removing him from the gathering but the hilarity was already on video. The Tigers were unable to pull off what would have been a fantastic comeback, succumbing to Georgia by a 96-84 final score and Dunans’ bizarre journey to the opposition’s huddle proved fruitless in the end.

I suppose you can’t blame him for trying and, at least for a while, the Bulldogs didn’t seem to even notice.