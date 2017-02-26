This Auburn Fan Hit A Half-Court Granny Shot To Win $5000 In Tuition

02.26.17 2 hours ago

Twitter/@AuburnTigers

Saturday night was a big night for in-game contest winners as Steph Curry assisted a Warriors fan in winning $5,000, while over on the Plains, and Auburn fan was cashing in at halftime of the Tigers game.

Auburn basketball has a halftime competition where one student has 24 seconds to hit a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot to win $5,000 in tuition. With the time constraint and need to make four shots from increasingly long distances, it rarely pays out, but on Saturday night Ben Bode cashed in by nailing all four shots with apparent ease.

The one that went in with the most difficulty was the layup, but after that Bode swished the free throw and three-pointer, which left the half-court shot between him and $5,000 in tuition. Bode stepped to the half-court line and didn’t try to launch it like a normal shot. Instead, he went full Jackie Moon on us and tossed it up granny-style. The result? Nothing but net.

