The Clippers Might Make It All The Way

Austin Rivers And Doc Rivers Both Got Ejected Within Moments Of Each Other

12.30.16 60 mins ago

In a somewhat bizarre moment during the Clippers’ prime-time showdown against the Rockets on Friday night, the NBA world might have witnessed the first-ever father-son ejection. Midway through the second quarter, with Los Angeles already down 22 points to Houston, Austin Rivers weaved his way into the lane for a tough layup.

He thought he was fouled on the play, and on his way back up the court, he patted a nearby referee on the chest. It’s unclear whether his intent was malicious, but generally speaking, any sort of contact with an official is big no-no, so Rivers was automatically ejected. He then was slow to leave the court in order to hurl a few more expletives at the officiating crew. But it didn’t end there.

Father/coach Doc Rivers was livid about the incident and quickly earned a pair of technicals that got him thrown out of the game as well. It seems like a foregone conclusion that the league office will be taking a closer look at this, so there very well could be additional fines handed down when the time comes.

TAGSAustin RiversDOC RIVERS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP