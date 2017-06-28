Austin Rivers Called The Rumor That Chris Paul Despised His Father ‘Comedy’

#Chris Paul #Los Angeles Clippers
06.28.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Austin Rivers has said it before and he’s been forced to say it again: he and his father Doc have not ruined the Clippers. Rivers took to Twitter on Wednesday after a report surfaced that indicated a rift had formed between Chris Paul and Clippers coach Doc Rivers, which in part caused the Clippers to trade Paul to the Houston Rockets.

Paul was traded Wednesday in a deal that netted the Clippers a protected first round pick and Patrick Beverley, among other assets. But soon after the deal was made a report indicated Paul “despised” Rivers and his son, Austin. The younger Rivers wasn’t having that, though.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSAustin RiversChris PaulDOC RIVERSLos Angeles Clippers

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

and 06.26.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

and 06.09.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP