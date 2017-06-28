Getty Image

Austin Rivers has said it before and he’s been forced to say it again: he and his father Doc have not ruined the Clippers. Rivers took to Twitter on Wednesday after a report surfaced that indicated a rift had formed between Chris Paul and Clippers coach Doc Rivers, which in part caused the Clippers to trade Paul to the Houston Rockets.

Paul was traded Wednesday in a deal that netted the Clippers a protected first round pick and Patrick Beverley, among other assets. But soon after the deal was made a report indicated Paul “despised” Rivers and his son, Austin. The younger Rivers wasn’t having that, though.