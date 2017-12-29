Avery Bradley Settled With A Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

#Boston Celtics
12.29.17 13 hours ago

Getty Image

Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley allegedly reached a settlement with a women who accused him of sexual assault earlier this year. TMZ reported on Friday that the then-Boston Celtics player negotiated a payment related to sexual assault accusations against him stemming from an incident during this spring’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Bradley denies any wrongdoing through his legal team, which released a statement to TMZ in response to the allegations published on Friday.

The alleged incident happened in Cleveland during the Eastern Conference Finals, as Boston was in town to face the Cavaliers. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on May 23, and the woman alleges that Bradley sexually assaulted her while she was passed out drunk.

