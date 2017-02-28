Barack Obama's Greatest Accomplishments As President

02.28.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Music festival season is right around the corner, which means you need to make sure you have your throwback jersey game on point. You could go with the authentic and rare no-name Michael Jordan No. 12 Bulls jersey, but if that’s still a little too mainstream for your tastes, let me show you something in our high school collection.

Yes, I’m talking about this Barack Obama Punahou High School No. 23 jersey that is sure to turn heads at Coachella and beyond.

