Baron Davis Is Still Embarrassing People At 38 Years Old In The Drew League

06.06.17

Now that the NBA season is – for all practical purposes – already in the books, that means it’s time for summer league hoops. And no, we don’t mean the league-affiliated Summer League games that will get underway in Orlando and Las Vegas after the NBA Draft later this month.

We’re talking about something a little bit grimier, and arguably more fun. In places like Seattle, D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles, some of the country’s best pro-am games will soon be underway. In L.A., the legendary Drew League is already in Week 2, and the story so far has been former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, who at 38, is still schooling folks on the basketball court.

