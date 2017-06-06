Now that the NBA season is – for all practical purposes – already in the books, that means it’s time for summer league hoops. And no, we don’t mean the league-affiliated Summer League games that will get underway in Orlando and Las Vegas after the NBA Draft later this month.
We’re talking about something a little bit grimier, and arguably more fun. In places like Seattle, D.C., New York City, and Los Angeles, some of the country’s best pro-am games will soon be underway. In L.A., the legendary Drew League is already in Week 2, and the story so far has been former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, who at 38, is still schooling folks on the basketball court.
baron was the dopest. he is like watching silk play basketball.
so ex nba all star is balling it up and embarassing guys who probably never played ball past college or even in college? cool, let me send you my mixtape of me going against a local group of 4th graders
Was “B Diddy” actually a nickname or did the writer just make that up?
Because I may have to rethink my stance as being a fan of Davis if that was a thing.