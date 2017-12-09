Former NBA Star Baron Davis Founded The Company ‘BlackSanta’ And Is Releasing A Holiday Mixtape

#NBA Jumpstart
Sports Writer
12.08.17 2 Comments

Instagram/BlackSanta

Baron Davis hasn’t played in the NBA since his 29-game stint with the New York Knicks back in 2011-12, but he’s remained a famous basketball star because he’s Baron Davis, and everyone loves themselves some Baron Davis. Just because Davis is no longer in the league doesn’t mean he can’t still ball. In fact, as recently as November Davis was campaigning for a spot on the Los Angeles Clippers, but just in case he never plays professional hoops again, he’s got a new career to fall back on.

Davis founded a new company called BlackSanta, which appears to be some kind of Christmas-themed music production project. Their debut album, The Winter Wonderland Mixtape, dropped on Friday, and the concept sounds pretty fantastic.

According to BlackSanta, the new mixtape is “telling a heartwarming and moral Christmas story through original characters like Black Santa and the beautiful Mrs. C, or Cecilia Nicholson, the The Winter Wonderland Mixtape is a Hip-Hop, Pop and R&B odyssey through the holiday season, blending traditional holiday values and themes with modern pop styles.”

With each sale of Davis’ new mixtape, a portion of the profits will go to community charities, and the release of the mixtape heralds a month-long schedule of toy drives, concerts, and other charitable events for neighborhoods in need.

