Baron Davis Thinks People Are ‘Stupid’ For Hating On Lonzo Ball After His Summer League Debut

07.08.17 58 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Thanks to the non-stop hype machine that is his father LaVar Ball, only greatness is expected from Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. But it’s not just LaVar that thinks so highly of his son. Team president Magic Johnson believes Ball is the point guard of the future for the Lakers and even traded away incumbent starter D’Angelo Russell to open more playing time up for the rookie.

However, despite all of the hype surrounding Ball, his Lakers debut at Las Vegas Summer League did not go according to plan.

Ball struggled with his shot, going 2-for-15 from the field and finished with just five points. He also had three turnovers and was a dreadful 1-for-11 from three. Ball also was abused in the post on one play by Clippers big man Brice Johnson and he missed two good looks from behind the arc in overtime, which could’ve allowed the Lakers to win.

Since this is the age of social media, Ball was quickly lambasted on Twitter for his rather uneven performance in his first ever game:

Around The Web

TAGSBARON DAVISLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERSUCLA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP