Getty Image

Thanks to the non-stop hype machine that is his father LaVar Ball, only greatness is expected from Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. But it’s not just LaVar that thinks so highly of his son. Team president Magic Johnson believes Ball is the point guard of the future for the Lakers and even traded away incumbent starter D’Angelo Russell to open more playing time up for the rookie.

However, despite all of the hype surrounding Ball, his Lakers debut at Las Vegas Summer League did not go according to plan.

Ball struggled with his shot, going 2-for-15 from the field and finished with just five points. He also had three turnovers and was a dreadful 1-for-11 from three. Ball also was abused in the post on one play by Clippers big man Brice Johnson and he missed two good looks from behind the arc in overtime, which could’ve allowed the Lakers to win.

Since this is the age of social media, Ball was quickly lambasted on Twitter for his rather uneven performance in his first ever game: