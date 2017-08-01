This Giant Basketball Connect Four Game Is Every Kid’s Dream Come True

YouTube/HowRidiculous

When I go to a Dave & Busters or any other large arcade there are two games that I will inevitably sink the majority of my money into. The first is Pop-A-Shot, where you simply find the one where the basketballs are a little flat so they don’t bounce off the rim and instead roll in and just collect tickets from your domination, and the second is the giant, light-up Connect Four game.

Both of these games are great and near the top of my favorite arcade games list, but I had never once thought about combining the two together. Thankfully, some brilliant people did have that idea, as the guys from How Ridiculous on YouTube created a full-size version of basketball Connect Four and it looks absolutely amazing.