The Essential Gift Guide For The Basketball Fan In Your Life

Shopping for a sports fan should be easy. If the person you’re getting a gift for has a favorite team, you can find items that surround that favorite team – from shirts and hats to toasters and spatulas – but what happens when you run through most of that stuff and, well, that special someone doesn’t need another Pistons wallet?

That’s where creativity comes into play. And luckily, with the way basketball has become a culture and not just a sport, it’s a lot easier than it used to be to find great gifts for hoopheads. The typical standbys apply, but dig deeper and you can find items for an entire lifestyle, not just clichés with a logo slapped on.

This year for the DIME holiday gift guide, we’re trying to give you starters. Each of these gifts are great as standalones, but represent a category essentially, or a road you can go down to make that special fan in your life happy. We may all lose to a symbolic version of the Warriors in the end, but we can have some fun along the way.

Oakley Frogskins Lite

Oakley

Honestly, you could get someone a pair of quality sunglasses every single year and be safe. Oakley took its popular Frogskins line and revamped it by going semi-rimless to try and combine function and style. Oakleys are always a safe bet as they are durable (important for people who just throw stuff around or into a duffle or pack), great on the go, and offer legitimate UV and glare protection. Plus they pretty much go with whatever fit you’re rocking.

