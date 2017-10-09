Becky Hammon Coached The First Half Of A Preseason Game For The Spurs

USA TODAY Sports

Two years ago, Becky Hammon was the sensation of the summer as she coached the San Antonio Spurs’ summer league team to a championship in Las Vegas. The San Antonio Silver Stars became a household name to hoop fanatics thanks to the coaching job she did that year.

But since that magical summer, there’s always been a wonder of when the coaching encore would come for Hammon. A couple of college’s came calling for Hammon’s services, but instead she chose to stay in San Antonio. But unfortunately for hoop heads that wanted to see Hammon coach a team with more than fringe NBA players, it hadn’t happened yet.

That chance came Sunday, as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and top assistant Etore Messina took the day off and let Hammon coach the first half of the Spurs’ preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. Hammon spoke to the media after the game to discuss the opportunity she was given to coach.