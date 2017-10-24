Chris Trew

Comedian and New Orleans comedy theater founder Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench. You can follow his in-game interactions live on Twitter at @ChrisTrew. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Golden State Warriors, who visited New Orleans on Friday, October 20th.

Between the Warriors’ opening-night loss to the Rockets and their complete meltdown in Memphis, the defending champions were in the Big Easy. So was ESPN, a couple members of the first-place (!!) Saints, and every single Warriors fan in the greater New Orleans area. According to their cheers, they absolutely love Steph Curry, they are split on Kevin Durant (but enjoy it whenever he makes a good play), they like Klay Thompson (exclusively when he shoots threes), and they are neutral on everyone else.