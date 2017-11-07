Behind the Bench: Orlando’s Evan Fournier Leads the League in Niceness

Chris Trew

Comedian and Austin comedy theater founder Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Orlando Magic, who visited New Orleans on Monday, October 30th.

The Orlando Magic arrive with some swagger in their step, and with good reason. All of the things you’ve read or heard about the most surprising team in the league are true. They are charming, they are talented, and they are coming out the gate strong (despite nobody appearing to be in rhythm with the “Magic on 3! 1, 2, 3, Magic!” chant coming out of timeouts).

All of this on a team without a superstar, even though nearly everything about Aaron Gordon’s body language says he thinks he has already achieved superstar status. He has completely transformed from “wow this league is fun and I can’t wait to figure it all out” to “why am I not getting calls.” He seems to believe he found the fast forward button to skip the seasons between “promising young fella” and “reliable athletic freak.”

Nonetheless, the current version of double zero is convinced he is the man and while he may be (eventually) right, I wouldn’t want to hang out with him at All-Star Weekend. Unless he wanted a rematch in paper, rock, scissors (reminder: I whooped him in New Orleans earlier this year).