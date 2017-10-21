Behind The Boxscore: The Kids (And The King) Are Gonna Be Alright

Getty Image

Behind the Boxscore is the NBA recap you need to keep your wits about you. Begun in another century, loping through several websites, we turn up and down the faders on League Pass so that you don’t have to. You can scroll down to your favorite team, but you’re going to want to try out the album tracks.

Golden State 109, New Orleans 98

Getty Image

It is something else watching DeMarcus Cousins go, isn’t it?

We know where he’s heading, trying to make the team closest to his hometown his own. New Orleans is a franchise in desperate need of an identity in spite of trying to draft (Anthony Davis), hire (Alvin Gentry) or design (the Pelicans!) away a few attempts over the lost seasons. Media lines will be drawn and I’m lining up to participate in the failed guesswork yet again, but that doesn’t mean our ongoing coverage is hallow or that we’re trying to present DeMarcus’ continuing efforts at establishing himself as similarly wafty.

On Friday, Cousins got under the skin of Draymond Green — a smaller guy who will bite back — on Cousins’ home floor. On ESPN.

This is the sort of sh*t that people wanted Patrick Ewing to do, before and around the time he got that big contract in 1991 (six years, $33 million), and I’ll put that in your pipe before reminding you that even back then Patrick Ewing had teammates he could pass to – even if Ew usually thought that something left best for left-hand lanes.

In nearly 33 minutes, Cousins contributed 35 points with 14 rebounds, five assists, six turnovers and four steals. Anthony Davis matched his 35 points in a loss, and once again Jordan Crawford was often the third-best player on the floor for New Orleans.

Kevin Durant and I wear the same type of shoe when we play basketball and I have yet another reason to be uncertain about my purchase.

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97

Getty Image

Cleveland’s regular-season reputation is earned, but you still have to play excellent and precise basketball to beat this team. When the Cavs make sure the angles are straight, the would-be hopefuls are typically left reminded of their station.

The Bucks are fine, but you still have to get in the way of the annoying parts of the game if you want to take down a team as talented as the Cavaliers (that team that plays until June). The autumn parts. Incomplete closeouts or iffy, uncertain rotations are certain death if the Cavs are hitting the Reggie Miller percentages.

Milwaukee, Boston, Washington, Toronto – these teams don’t have all season to figure Cleveland out. They have an evening. Or, come spring, an afternoon. It genuinely does come down to being where you’re supposed to be on the court, and the Bucks weren’t there on Friday in ways that weren’t always MKE’s fault.

Respect the (EC) champs until they fall.