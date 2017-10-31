Getty Image

Behind the Boxscore is the NBA recap you need to keep your wits about you. Begun in another century, loping through several websites, we turn up and down the faders on League Pass so that you don’t have to. You can scroll down to your favorite team, but you’re going to want to try out the album tracks.

Golden State 141, Los Angeles Clippers 113

Golden State plays in threes when everyone else has to scramble for a two. As the season moves along this league will hopefully develop (with this tape in hand) better ideas moving forward as to how, exactly, the city of Los Angeles could (two times in one postseason?) make spring interesting for us as we stare down The Warrior Problem. The Clippers still looked potential laden, and very good, in the loss.

The champions looked better. Golden State moved into their sets with alacrity and didn’t hesitate while considering options either personal-packed or team-sized. They’re so much bigger, when they want to be, than anything else out there right now. This must be what it was like to be around for Zeppelin.

Philadelphia 115, Houston 107

Philadelphia just went into Texas and pulled out two wins. Smirk all you want at the Mavs before pointing at Chris Paul in street clothes, but that’s quite the accomplishment for a team that will be accepting the candy on Tuesday night, rather than giving it out.

The 76ers, at this point, do nothing exceedingly well outside of inspiring you, Peter Vecsey-style, to go buy season tickets.

There are just moments: Joel Embiid backs his into lefty hook not to make a point but because he had to. The next defensive possession sees him recover from a turned head long enough to block a Rocket shot before Ben Simmons corrals the loose ball as a sort of palate cleanser before driving end-to-end to dunk the damn thing.

The Sixers are 3-4 now but I can’t buy anything with whatever that’s worth. What I do want to do is watch these guys play basketball as much as I can, for as long as they’ll let us.

Embiid finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes, Simmons added 24 points, nine assists and seven boaards and the rookie averages 18.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He’s got another eight months of being 21.