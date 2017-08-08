The Grizzlies Announced New Signing Ben McLemore Had Surgery After Fracturing His Foot

08.08.17 37 mins ago

You’ll be able to play with Ben McLemore on the Memphis Grizzlies all you want in the hyper-realistic NBA 2K18, but we’ll have to wait to actually see him on the court for a bit.

The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that McLemore, who signed with the Grizzlies this summer, suffered a foot injury during a pickup game back in Los Angeles and is expected to miss up to four months. The injury — a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot — required surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the offseason and into the start regular season.

