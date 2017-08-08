Getty Image

You’ll be able to play with Ben McLemore on the Memphis Grizzlies all you want in the hyper-realistic NBA 2K18, but we’ll have to wait to actually see him on the court for a bit.

The Grizzlies announced on Tuesday that McLemore, who signed with the Grizzlies this summer, suffered a foot injury during a pickup game back in Los Angeles and is expected to miss up to four months. The injury — a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot — required surgery that will keep him out for the rest of the offseason and into the start regular season.