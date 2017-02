Getty Image

Ben Simmons‘ rookie year won’t take place until next year at the earliest. The uniquely talented Australian will miss the remainder of the year.

Bryan Colangelo announces Ben Simmons will not play this season. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 24, 2017

"The scan indicated there's not full healing in the bone," Bryan Colangelo on Ben Simmons' status. Next scan will occur in one month. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 24, 2017

Simmons was selected by the Sixers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Considered a future superstar for his guard-like skills in a 6’11 frame, Simmons seemed like he was going to form a dynamic 1-2 punch with the Sixers’ other star rookie, Joel Embiid.