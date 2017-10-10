Ben Simmons Wants To Make Sure He Doesn’t Get Forgotten Among The Sixers’ Young Stars

There’s plenty to talk about these days when it comes to the Sixers. Joel Embiid has a new max contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through 2023, with the Sixers betting on their star big man staying healthy and being a franchise player.

Top overall pick from the 2017 NBA Draft Markelle Fultz is also getting plenty of buzz, with there being a mixture of excitement and also a bit of concern due to his lingering shoulder injury and changed free throw stroke. Finally, there’s Ben Simmons, the top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft who sat out all of last year with a fractured foot.

Simmons’ NBA preseason debut was nothing short of sensational, as he flashed his vision with tremendous passes and his abilities driving to the basket. This season, Simmons will battle his teammate Fultz as well as Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, Mavs point guard Dennis Smith Jr., and others for the Rookie of the Year award, and the Aussie doesn’t want people to forget about him in the midst of so much hype and young talent in Philly.

