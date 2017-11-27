Getty Image

Pre-draft player comparisons are often hilariously bad. In the current NBA, a tall, lanky kid with a jumper inevitably draws a comparison to Kevin Durant, despite the fact Durant is a transcendent, generational basketball player. The exception to this comes when there’s a foreign big man with a jumper, who of course is the next Dirk Nowitzki.

A big guy with handles and passing ability, well that, of course, is LeBron James. It’s understandable why we want to jump to comparisons to stars. For one, no one wants to compare a potential top pick to a rotation player, because that feels like a slight even if it’s not meant as one. It’s also the easiest (and laziest) way to get a non-college hoops fan to understand the general talents of a player. The problem with those comparisons is they so often heap unreasonable and unattainable expectations onto a young player.

Coming out of LSU, Ben Simmons got the LeBron comparisons because of his point guard abilities at 6’9 and his effectiveness as a young player without a jumper. After sitting out his first season with a foot injury, the Sixers’ young star is flashing those abilities early in his rookie season and the LeBron comparisons, while obviously not perfect, make some amount of sense.