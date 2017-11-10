Getty Image

It turns out Ben Simmons is like many students who claim they learned more from their gap year than they did while in college.

The Philadelphia 76ers star and Rookie of the Year favorite had some harsh words for the NCAA and his time at LSU, calling the athletics organization a “dirty business” and stressing he learned more about life during his aborted rookie season than when he was supposed to be learning in Baton Rouge.

Simmons sat down for an interview with Maverick Carter that was released by Uninterrupted on Thursday where he said, among other things, that he didn’t really learn a whole lot while he played at LSU.