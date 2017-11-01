Getty Image

Ben Simmons says he isn’t happy with himself at the start of his belated rookie season. The forward, who missed all of last season with an injury, has played just seven career NBA games, but Simmons says he expected better of himself.

Perhaps it’s that the Sixers are struggling in a few different areas as The Process is supposed to enter its next phase. Markelle Fultz is dealing with his own injury weirdness this season. Joel Embiid is being restricted by the medical staff in an effort to prevent other injuries.

And the team is very much a work in progress as it learns to play with its many big pieces. Some growing pains are to be expected, but that doesn’t mean frustration will be part of the equation for the Sixers. Simmons said he’s