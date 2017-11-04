Ben Simmons Is The Latest Victim Of Nike’s Malfunctioning Jerseys

Getty Image

Nike, the world’s leading sports apparel giant, finally teamed up with the NBA this season to become the league’s official uniform provider, and the Oregon-based company is doing all sorts of neat things with special edition jerseys that will debut throughout the year.

But the quality of the product was called into question almost immediately when LeBron James’ jersey tore apart surprisingly easily on opening night when he got tangled up with Jaylen Brown. The company launched an internal investigation after the incident, and all was quiet on that front until Draymond Green’s uniform suffered a similar fate last week during his dust-up with Bradley Beal.

On Friday night, Ben Simmons became the latest player to see his jersey practically disintegrate right before his eyes.