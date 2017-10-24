Getty Image

Ben Simmons has arrived. After missing his first season in the NBA due to a foot injury, the wildly talented big man/point guard has looked fantastic to start his career. Sure, the Philadelphia 76ers started the season 0-3, but we’ve seen plenty of flashes that reminded everyone why Simmons was the most uniquely talented player to come into the league in years.

But on Monday night, Philadelphia got its first win, taking down the Detroit Pistons, 97-86. Joel Embiid was the Sixers’ leading scorer — he had 30 points and nine rebounds on 11-for-15 shooting in 28 minutes, which is an outstanding game — Simmons’ performance will be remembered for some time. By the time the clock hit 0:00, Simmons had registered the first triple-double of his career.

Simmons played 34 minutes and accrued 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. You can check out the highlights here, pay special attention to how easy everything looks for someone who is four games into their career as a professional basketball player.