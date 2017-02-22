The Best Frontcourt Duos In NBA History, Ranked

Getty Image

DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, and that arrival brings an immense amount of intrigue. Aside from the abject hilarity that is the ongoing saga of the Sacramento Kings, Cousins now joins Anthony Davis to form arguably the most talented frontcourt duo of the past decade or more.

Without seeing what the pairing looks like on an NBA floor over an extended period of time, we are left to simply wonder how Cousins and Davis will mesh on both ends of the floor. On the bright side, the two big men could support each other beautifully given their level of athleticism and skill, both on the interior and stretching toward the three-point arc on both ends. In a more negative spin, Cousins and Davis have always been the center of attention in their respective situations and duplicative skill sets don’t always coexist perfectly.

What we know, though, is that Cousins and Davis will have a great deal of competition when trying to form the best frontcourt duo in the history of the NBA. We are here to break down the best of the best in that regard.

While we settle on only five pairings in this space, honorable mentions like Chris Webber and Vlade Divac to go along with Ben Wallace and Rasheed Wallace shed a bit of light on the rarified air that this quintet occupies.

It should be noted that the group includes only “traditional” combinations up front, meaning that Larry Bird and James Worthy were not included alongside Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar respectively. To that end, LeBron James and Chris Bosh weren’t considered since that was an auxiliary lineup when both the played the 4 and the 5, and the modern edition with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green won’t be included either.

Make no mistake, though, some of the best players in NBA history are represented and, with that, let’s get to the list.