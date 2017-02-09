The 12 Best Point Guards In The NBA, Ranked

Getty Image

The NBA is in the throes of a big man renaissance, with a galloping herd of mythical unicorns thundering across the hardwood on a nightly basis. But the irony is that what’s precipitating this evolutionary epoch – i.e. the severe pendulum swing toward three-point shooting – necessitates that frontcourt players essentially play more like perimeter players.

Yet we’re still firmly in the golden era of point guards, a position that continues to evolve and stubbornly defies description. At 6’11, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for instance, logs significant minutes at the point, and though it might seem like little more than a novelty, there is some precedent for it in Magic Johnson and Penny Hardaway, who were both over 6’7. There’s also the score-first mentality engendered by many of the top names on this list.

Then, of course, there are still a handful of traditional point guards out there, as well as those who, diplomatically speaking, are more dominant on one side of the court than the other. In short, it’s a rich tapestry that we celebrate today with our ranking of the league’s top 12 players at that position.

Let’s get to it.