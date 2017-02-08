Getty Image

For quite some time, the shooting guard position was a glamour one in the NBA. Quite obviously, the best player in the history of the game occupied the spot in Michael Jordan. After that, though, full-fledged superstars like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade were perpetually in the mix when it came to “best in the world” discussions and the depth at the position was never in serious doubt.

Today, that’s no longer the case, as the top of the heap has taken a huge hit. James Harden is no longer an active member of the shooting guard fraternity, Bryant is retired, and Wade has morphed into something of a supporting character instead of a lead dog. Make no mistake, there is still a great deal of talent around the league on the wing, but with the muddy waters between what constitutes a “2” and a “3,” the debate rages on as to how we should classify and rank players.

