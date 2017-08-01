The Houston Rockets made a stunning announcement this summer when long-time owner Les Alexander put the team up for sale after one of the most successful offseasons of any team in the league. The Rockets landed Chris Paul in a trade with the Clippers and inked James Harden to a record-setting contract extension, which appears to set them up as a contender for the foreseeable future.
Even so, Alexander is ready to get out and the Rockets, valued at over $2 billion in the most recent Forbes estimates, will fetch a hefty price from whatever ownership group wins the bidding war for Houston’s NBA franchise. There’s yet to be a concrete bid placed on the Rockets — it takes some time to round up a group with $2 billion or more — but we can expect names to pop up over the course of the season.
Among the most famous names to leak out as having potential interest in at least a stake of ownership in the Rockets is music superstar and one of the most famous people in the world, Beyonce. She is a Houston native and Bloomberg reports (via the Houston Chronicle) she is considering making an investment into her hometown team whenever a group takes shape.
I hope Tillman Fertitta gets in the mix.
Kind of like when Jay-Z was going to be the owner of The Nets and had a .0002 percent stake? Nah.
Easy on the convos with Daryl Morey… She isn’t rich enough to be the primary owner, even if she went all in with her and Jay’s money.