Getty Image

The Houston Rockets made a stunning announcement this summer when long-time owner Les Alexander put the team up for sale after one of the most successful offseasons of any team in the league. The Rockets landed Chris Paul in a trade with the Clippers and inked James Harden to a record-setting contract extension, which appears to set them up as a contender for the foreseeable future.

Even so, Alexander is ready to get out and the Rockets, valued at over $2 billion in the most recent Forbes estimates, will fetch a hefty price from whatever ownership group wins the bidding war for Houston’s NBA franchise. There’s yet to be a concrete bid placed on the Rockets — it takes some time to round up a group with $2 billion or more — but we can expect names to pop up over the course of the season.

Among the most famous names to leak out as having potential interest in at least a stake of ownership in the Rockets is music superstar and one of the most famous people in the world, Beyonce. She is a Houston native and Bloomberg reports (via the Houston Chronicle) she is considering making an investment into her hometown team whenever a group takes shape.