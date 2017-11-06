Getty Image

Big Baller Brand gets national attention because of Lonzo Ball’s presence on the Lakers and LaVar Ball’s constant presence on television screens, which sometimes makes us forget just how small of an operation the sneaker and apparel company is right now.

It is a family-owned startup that is trying to tap into a world of sneakers that’s dominated by global corporations. Sometimes we get a reminder of how small BBB is, like when Lonzo Ball’s first signature shoe, the ZO2 Prime, got a completely new redesign because the first edition wasn’t the fit he wanted and everyone that bought the shoe on presale was alerted they would be getting the new look sneaker instead.

We got another reminder at ComplexCon over the weekend, where Big Baller Brand was among the many brands to set up a booth where those attending the convention could buy some merchandise. However, if you wanted to load up on BBB apparel at ComplexCon, you had to be carrying cash. Because what kind of big baller doesn’t have stacks on deck?