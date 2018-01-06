LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Will Headline The ‘Big Baller Brand Challenge Games’ In Lithuania

01.05.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

There has been a frenzy about LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball moving to Lithuania since long before their actual arrival in the country, but the news cycle isn’t slowing down in the least. In fact, the club set to employ the two youngsters made a big announcement on Friday, and, well, it is a bizarre and interesting one.

In short, Vytautas will be withdrawing from the Baltic Basketball League in the middle of the season in order to create a special, five-game showcase for the family. The quintet of games will be dubbed as the “Big Baller Brand Challenge Games,” and they will mark the official start to the pro careers of both Ball brothers against what the team describes as “some of the top young Lithuanian basketball talent.”

As you may expect, there is a marketing angle involved, as the announcement indicates Facebook is set to broadcast all five of the games, vaguely in conjunction with the family’s Ball In The Family reality series on the social network. The games will be broadcast in English beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1:30 pm ET, with afternoon tip-offs over the three-week period following the opener.

Around The Web

TAGSlamelo balllavar ballliangelo ball

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP