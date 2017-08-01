Big Baller Brand Shot Back At Michael Jordan With An Absurd Challenge From LaVar Ball

08.01.17

LaVar Ball’s performance art continues and, at the moment, his favorite target appears to be Michael Jordan. Yes, that Michael Jordan.

Ball called out Jordan on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying that he would make the greatest of all-time “cry” and challenging him to a game of 1-on-1. This was, of course, utterly preposterous on the surface but that did not stop Jordan from acknowledging it. During the Q&A portion of his appearance at Michael Jordan Flight School, “His Airness” addressed Ball in saying that he needed to “shut up and let the kids play” while also indicating that Ball couldn’t beat Jordan on the floor “even if [Jordan] was one-legged” at the time.

