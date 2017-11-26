Big Baller Brand Has Started Shipping ZO2 Primes To Customers

Getty Image

The most infamous, most talked about shoe of 2017 is finally getting to people who don’t have the last name Ball. Lonzo Ball’s signature shoe —the ZO2 Prime Remix — is finally getting shipped to those that preordered the $495 kicks earlier this year.

After a refreshed design and a slight name change, Big Baller Brand’s first shoe appears to have finally shipped out to customers.

LaVar Ball himself mentioned in a TMZ video that the shoes shipped out to people on Black Friday, shortly before he said he’d send a pair to Donald Trump so he can come play basketball with the Balls in Chino Hills. That line got more news than the actual business news: that Ball had apparently delivered on what he promised.