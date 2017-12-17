Baron Davis Will Join BIG3 For Its Highly-Anticipated Second Season

BIG3 will be back for a second season, and while we don’t know too terribly much about how year two will be different from year one, we know the league is going to try and build off of the success it had during its inaugural campaign. For example, it has already announced its first group of signings for the season, including Metta World Peace, and we know that games will broadcast live this season.

On Saturday afternoon, BIG3 announced its latest addition: Former All-Star guard Baron Davis. The announcement came during Black Santa’s Charity Celebrity Basketball Game, presented by The Drew League. Davis was among those in attendance, and after he was done balling out, Ice Cube showed up and presented him with a jersey.

Davis and Ice Cube were joined by Allen Iverson for a picture, as B-Diddy was handed a jersey for Iverson’s 3’s Company squad.

