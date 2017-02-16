Getty Image

Half-court 3-on-3 basketball is something everyone that’s played ball has enjoyed at some point in their life, because the logistics of getting together a full-court, 5-on-5 game isn’t always possible. Whether it’s because of a lack of players, lack of court space or just a lack of energy to play a full game, half-court 3-on-3 is the standard alternative at rec centers and park courts around the country.

That staple of the playground is now making its way into arenas. The 3-on-3 basketball boom is happening, and before the BIG3 Basketball League and its roster of former NBA stars takes to courts this summer, 3-on-3 hoops will be on display at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, courtesy of Mountain Dew.

The finals of the Dew 3x Tournament (which air on TNT at 6 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 18) will pit two teams of streetballers from around the country against each other in New Orleans, with the teams of three streetball players being joined by a former NBA legend (and a future member of the Big3) as Jason Williams and Baron Davis will play as well. The teams are coached by Dennis Scott and Shaquille O’Neal, with Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook serving as the general managers.