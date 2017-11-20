BIG3 Games Will Be Broadcast Live On FS1 And Fox In 2018

Getty Image

The inaugural season of the BIG3 was generally viewed as a success. The league managed to bring in big enough stars to draw fans in and tweaks throughout the season allowed them to put forth an intriguing product. The BIG3 had enough success to come back for a second season in 2018, with big hopes for Year 2.

The BIG3 will expand its rosters by one, allowing for a third co-captain for all eight teams which they hope will be filled by another former NBA star. The first to commit to joining the BIG3 for 2018 was Metta World Peace, who signed with Stephen Jackson and Chauncey Billups’ Killer 3’s squad earlier this month. Seven more co-captains will be signed and revealed over the coming months, with the BIG3 hoping to add even bigger names that can give the league added buzz heading into the summer.

Roster additions aren’t the only changes coming to the BIG3 in 2018, however. Last year, one of the chief complaints about the BIG3 was that games were broadcast on delay on Monday nights, rather than live on Sundays when the event was happening. On Monday, Fox announced the 2018 events would be broadcast live, with eight weeks being on FS1 and four weeks being on Fox’s broadcast channels.