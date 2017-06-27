Gus Johnson Calling DeShawn Stevenson’s BIG3 Game Winner Was Everything We Could Have Hoped

06.27.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

On Sunday, the BIG3 held its first slate of games. The highlight was Power’s 61-58 victory over Tri-State, which happened because DeShawn Stevenson drilled a game-winning three. It was such a great end to the game for Stevenson, as he was locked in all game. Plus the entire matchup was close the whole time and absolutely deserved to be decided on a shot from way behind the arc.

The bad news about BIG3, though, is that it does not air live, so we had to wait a day to watch the game on television. The good news, though, was that the winning bucket occurred with Gus Johnson was on the call.

As is usually the case when Johnson calls a game winner, he hyped up the moment perfectly. Really, the entire sequence — starting with the final possession for Tri-State which ended in a scramble for a loose ball and a missed three by Xavier Silas — is great, and you should watch it right now.

Around The Web

TAGSBig3DESHAWN STEVENSONGUS JOHNSON

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 4 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 5 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP